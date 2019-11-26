Pets & Animals

Lewis the koala dies one week after video of rescue from Australia wildfire

SYDNEY -- Ellenborough Lewis, the koala who shot to internet fame after being rescued last week from massive wildfires that engulfed the Australian state of New South Wales, has died.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital made the decision to euthanize Lewis Tuesday after inspecting his wounds. It became clear that the marsupial's burns were not going to improve, the hospital said in a Facebook post.

"(Our) number one goal is animal welfare, so it was on those grounds that this decision was made," the hospital said.

Lewis had already been receiving "substantial pain relief," and the hospital warned Saturday that it was considering putting him to sleep if it was determined that "his injuries and his pain are not treatable and tolerable."

Lewis was estimated to be about 14 years old, according to CNN affiliate 9 News.

RELATED: Videos of koala rescues emerge following deadly Australian bushfires

Lewis' story went viral after video showed motorist Toni Doherty running from her car to help the koala near Port Macquarie as the catastrophic fires that have ravaged New South Wales burned all around them.

Doherty named the koala after one of her seven grandchildren.

The pair were reunited Thursday at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, where Lewis was wrapped in blankets and hooked up to an oxygen mask.

The blazes have been particularly devastating to the region's koala population. More than 350 of the marsupials are feared to have been killed by the fires, according to animal experts.

RELATED: Fate of Australian koala population uncertain as bushfires ravage country

Experts worry that frequent devastating bushfires and deforestation could spell danger for Australia's koala population. Koalas are now considered endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimals in perilwild animalsanimal rescueaustraliaanimal newsanimalsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A.C. Moore to close all of its stores
Troubleshooters investigation reveals hole in state system that tracks sex offenders
Woman dies after shooting in Lower Moreland Township; Suspect in custody
White House lockdown lifted, Capitol evacuation canceled after airspace violation
Driver rescued from overturned car on Route 130
Neshaminy HS can keep 'Redskins' name, must remove offensive logos and educate students
Show More
Joel Embiid held scoreless for 1st time in career as Raptors beat 76ers 101-96
Pa. on verge of extending time for abuse charges
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Even Warmer Today
Trumps signs bill to crack down on animal cruelty
Looking for a new holiday candle? Dunkin' has you covered
More TOP STORIES News