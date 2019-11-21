animal rescue

Koala rescued from flames reunites with rescuer in hospital following Australian bushfire

SYDNEY -- As wildfires rage across parts of Australia, people are stepping up to help some of the smallest victims of the flames: the koalas.

A dramatic rescue video shows a woman pull a badly burned koala from a bushfire.

Toni Doherty literally took the shirt off her back to rescue the little fella from the flames.

Doherty told local broadcaster Network Nine that it was "just natural instinct" for her to rush to the koala's aid, wrapping the animal in her shirt and pouring water over it.

Doherty reunited with the koala, now named Lewis, at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

Clinical director Cheyne Flanagan said he sustained serious burns but is on fluids and oxygen and is eating just fine.

"He's probably the worst one we've got here," she said. "He's got, what we call, partial thickness burns and there's one little spot of full thickness. So he's got really badly burnt hands and feet, he's got burns under his arms, his nose is burnt and a bit of his private parts are burnt as well, and he is singed all over."

A Koala Hospital Port Macquarie Facebook post calls Doherty "an absolute legend" for her actions.

Videos of koala rescues emerge following deadly Australian fires
EMBED More News Videos

A couple found an injured koala sitting in a pile of ash in New South Wales, Australia, an area recently devastated by bushfires that killed at least four people and hundreds of koalas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimals in perilanimal rescuewild animalsaustraliaanimal newswildfireanimalsu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Eliminating pest birds in New Jersey through falconry
Videos of koala rescues emerge following deadly Australian fires
Colorado firefighters rescue raccoon from sticky situation
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures frightening attack on man in Center City
10-year-old dies following shooting at NJ high school football game
Del. woman accused of abusing children, holding them captive
Philadelphia Zoo kicks off LumiNature
Parents, daughter found dead in Montgomery County home
Man electrocuted while working on property in Brewerytown: Police
Show More
At least 3 injured after crash on Route 49 in Pennsville
Malcolm Jenkins responds to Philadelphia FOP
Off-duty officer fired at 6 times while stopping West Philly bar fight
West Chester trying to save program for students with intellectual disabilities
Drexel scientists study snakehead fish in area waterways
More TOP STORIES News