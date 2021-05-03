In the world of pet adoptions, Quakertown is home to Last Chance Animal Rescue -- a unique farm and kennel that helps save the lives of not just horses, but farm animals and domestic companion animals. In addition to dogs and cats, you might find a ferret, a bunny, or goats and pigs. They are committed to providing a safe and secure refuge for abused, unwanted, or neglected animals until they are able to find their 'forever homes'. All adoption visits are by appointment.
Last Chance Ranch Animal Rescue | Facebook | Instagram
9 Beck Road
Quakertown, PA 18951
215-538-2510
Last Chance Ranch is on a mission to help four-legged friends find homes
SHELTER ME
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News