Pets & Animals

Colony Meadery puts animals on their beer cans to spur pet adoptions

By Timothy Walton
Saving animals can be rewarding, and one local brewery is helping out by offering their services.

Colony Meadery has partnered with Providence Animal Shelter to bring extra attention to the shelter and their work connecting animals with prospective humans.

Pictures of animals looking for new homes will grace the cans of their special edition mead they are brewing.

The cans are available for purchase online.

Providence Animal Shelter | Facebook | Instagram

555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063
Colony Meadery | Facebook | Instagram
905 Harrison St #115, Allentown, PA 18103
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimalpetsshelter mepet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay at home order for several Pa. counties; school closures extended
NJ orders some county inmates released amid coronavirus outbreak
Mayor's order that Philadelphians stay at home now in effect
Del. governor closes schools through May 15
Teachers, families planning for at least 2 more weeks of home learning
Montco COVID-19 cases jump to 136
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Show More
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
AccuWeather: Rain Ends This Evening, Sunshine Returns Tuesday
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
FEMA debunks myths about COVID-19 pandemic
How do you manage social distancing? Ask an astronaut
More TOP STORIES News