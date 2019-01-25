Local dog looking for forever home after 17 months in shelter

A dog named Happy has been at the Pennsville Animal Shelter in Salem County, New Jersey since the summer of 2017. That's 17 months in the shelter.We learned about Happy after a viewer, who works at the Pennsville Animal Shelter, responded to another post about a dog who was adopted after 525 days in a shelter in Dayton, Ohio.The workers at Pennsville Animal Shelter say Happy is a "pretty friendly dog' who is about four years old. He is starting to show signs of kennel stress, but he is going through socializing training. Happy gets along with other dogs and is up to date on shots.The shelter is also willing to pay for training if anyone is willing to work with Happy.Happy is believed to be a basset hound mix and loves to go for walks and play fetch. He does well with most other dogs and could live in a home with older children.His bio states, "Happy is wondering where [his] Happy ever after is."If you think you can give Happy a good home, reach out to the Pennsville Animal Shelter here: