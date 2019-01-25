PETS & ANIMALS

Local dog looking for forever home after 17 months in shelter

EMBED </>More Videos

A local dog named Happy has been in the shelter since the summer of 2017. He is looking for his forever home.

PENNSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A dog named Happy has been at the Pennsville Animal Shelter in Salem County, New Jersey since the summer of 2017. That's 17 months in the shelter.

We learned about Happy after a viewer, who works at the Pennsville Animal Shelter, responded to another post about a dog who was adopted after 525 days in a shelter in Dayton, Ohio.
Cassie the dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in a shelter
A dog in Ohio finally has a furever home after spending 525 days at a shelter.


The workers at Pennsville Animal Shelter say Happy is a "pretty friendly dog' who is about four years old. He is starting to show signs of kennel stress, but he is going through socializing training. Happy gets along with other dogs and is up to date on shots.

The shelter is also willing to pay for training if anyone is willing to work with Happy.

Happy is believed to be a basset hound mix and loves to go for walks and play fetch. He does well with most other dogs and could live in a home with older children.

His bio states, "Happy is wondering where [his] Happy ever after is."

If you think you can give Happy a good home, reach out to the Pennsville Animal Shelter here:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimaladoptionshelternew jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
5 dogs rescued from Yeadon home
Man rescued from icy pond after risking life to save his dogs in Del.
PETS & ANIMALS
5 dogs rescued from Yeadon home
Young gorillas give each other piggyback rides at the Philadelphia Zoo
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
'Miracle puppy' survives euthanasia, finds forever home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trump announces deal to end government shutdown
Family mourns mother, 3-year-old son killed in fire
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
After earlier delays, flight times at PHL back to normal
Montco woman claims property is swamped after neighbor's projects
DelDOT contractor freed from trench in Christiana, Del.
Del. lawmakers look to get slow drivers out of left lane
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy, Colder Today
Police: 2 men killed while in car with shooter
Philly mother accused of 'catfishing' underage boys
Wolf announces town hall sessions on legalizing marijuana
Man, 30, shot and killed in South Philadelphia
More News