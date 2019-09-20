Pets & Animals

Lost dog, owner share heartfelt reunion

A loving reunion between a man and his dog will bring you to tears.

The Memphis Animal Services helped Anthony reunite with his lost dog Bobo a few weeks after he went missing.

The two were able to have an ecstatic, heartfelt reunion on Sept. 12.

The animal hospital said Anthony who is an artist, suffered devastating events in his life and became homeless. Despite the circumstances, he always kept Bobo fed.

One day Anthony woke up and Bobo was gone. Anthony called friends to help look for Bobo and signs were posted across the city.

Bobo was identified quickly at the Memphis Animal Services.

"Their reunion was pure joy. Bobo could not contain his happiness at seeing his dad again," the hospital said.

The animal hospital neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and found out Bobo was heartworm negative.

The hospital sent him back to Anthony with a year's supply of heartworm prevention, a bag of dog food, and other dog essentials.
