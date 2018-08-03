Man arrested for taunting a bison at Yellowstone Nat'l Park

An Oregon man has been arrested for harassing a two-thousand-pound animal at Yellowstone National Park.
Fellow tourists captured video of 55-year-old Raymond Reinke taunting a bison in the middle of the road.
Police say the amateur matador was drunk at the time.
Reinke is now facing a number of charges, including harassing wildlife, which is a federal offense.
