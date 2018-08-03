U.S. & WORLD

Man arrested for taunting a bison at Yellowstone Nat'l Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested for taunting a bison at Yellowstone Nat'l Park. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 3, 2018.

An Oregon man has been arrested for harassing a two-thousand-pound animal at Yellowstone National Park.

Fellow tourists captured video of 55-year-old Raymond Reinke taunting a bison in the middle of the road.

Police say the amateur matador was drunk at the time.

Reinke is now facing a number of charges, including harassing wildlife, which is a federal offense.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldarrest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Police: Video shows off-duty NY officer shooting man in the face
Girl power! Mom dresses daughter as influential women from history
Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in NYC
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Missing boa constrictor in Montco found in owner's home
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
SPONSORED: Philly Comes To Life: Splashing at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder
Man charged in Radnor Snapchat drug bust
Police: Gunman kills teen, injures 2 people in Kensington shooting
Woman stabbed on SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia
Police: Video shows off-duty NY officer shooting man in the face
Name released of boy killed in accidental shooting
Musikfest 2018 is bigger and better in Bethlehem
Missing boa constrictor in Montco found in owner's home
Show More
Man critical after being shot several times in Hunting Park
AccuWeather:Stormy Start to the Weekend, Then a Heat Wave
Summer travel heats up despite rising gas prices
World War 2 veteran receives gold medal in Bryn Mawr
NJ woman wins casino's largest online jackpot while on conference call
More News