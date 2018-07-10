Man, child get stuck on zip line above alligators

A man and child who were looking for a thrill in Florida ended up getting a much more terrifying experience.The pair became stuck on a zip line 40 feet above a pool of alligators.The incident, which was captured on video, happened at Gatorland in Orlando over the weekend.The man is seen cradling the young boy, who was clutching one of the ropes attached to their harnesses.The two were stuck on the zip line for about 20 minutes.Officials at the park insist they were never in any danger.------