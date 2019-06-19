Pets & Animals

Man fed 'attack squirrel' meth to make it aggressive, reports say

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Alabama -- An "attack squirrel" was rescued when deputies seized methamphetamine, ammunition and more at a north Alabama home during a drug bust on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies say Ronnie Reynolds, 37, was arrested during the search. Mickey Paulk, 35, is wanted by investigators after he allegedly fed a squirrel meth to keep it aggressive.

Investigators said they searched the apartment after they received tips about an "attack squirrel" being fed meth to keep it aggressive. They found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel in a cage.

Deputies stated they were unable to safely test the squirrel for meth.

Upon advice of state conservation officials, deputies released the squirrel into a nearby wooded area.



Reynolds was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering at a known drug house. He was released on $4,000 bond.

RELATED: Squirrel dives at officer in crazy body cam video
EMBED More News Videos

Officers have an incredible run in with squirrel who was stealing Christmas cookies.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsalabamasquirreldrug bustmethamphetamineu.s. & worldmeth lab
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
Step closer to speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. Little League game
Strangers help family after thieves steal wheelchair ramps
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
Show More
Rescuers free woman from flipped SUV on Boulevard
'Queer Eye' filming this month in Philly
AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Downpours Today and Thursday
Police arrest suspected drunk driver with human torso in car
Man 'faked a heart attack' during CVS robbery: Police
More TOP STORIES News