Man recovering from rabid raccoon attack in the Poconos

A man in the Poconos is recovering from a rabid raccoon attack.Angelo Agosto says the animal bit him three times while he was walking his dog in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area last month.Agosto's pet fought off the raccoon's advances, but Agosto wasn't so lucky.Agosto is on his last round of shots, and will make a full recovery.The State Department of Health says this is the third rabid raccoon case in Monroe County in the past month.------