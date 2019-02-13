Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait.

KENTUCKY (WPVI) --A Kentucky man says this is no fish story. His latest catch is 100 percent real and he has the picture to prove it.
KTRK-TV reports, Hunter Anderson and his sister made a quick detour to fish last weekend when he caught a huge monster.
Anderson believes it's a 20-pound goldfish and says he used biscuits as bait to catch it.
His sister joked that maybe it's Bubbles, the goldfish they flushed down the toilet years ago.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps