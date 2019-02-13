FISH

Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait

EMBED </>More Videos

Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait.

KENTUCKY (WPVI) --
A Kentucky man says this is no fish story. His latest catch is 100 percent real and he has the picture to prove it.

KTRK-TV reports, Hunter Anderson and his sister made a quick detour to fish last weekend when he caught a huge monster.

Anderson believes it's a 20-pound goldfish and says he used biscuits as bait to catch it.
His sister joked that maybe it's Bubbles, the goldfish they flushed down the toilet years ago.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfishfishingu.s. & worldbizarreviralbuzzworthyKentucky
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FISH
North Carolina man reels in colossal catfish
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Holiday must-have: Alexa-enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
More fish
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Rare books stolen from Baldwin's Book Barn in West Chester
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battle fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Arrests made after 2 injured in Rhawnhurst shooting
4 suspects arrested after vehicles stolen while warming up in Del.
Show More
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
More News