Man speaks out after being bitten in the face by snake

Man speaks out after being bitten in the face by snake. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 9, 2019.

We are now hearing from the man whose innocent door knock turned into the surprise seen around the internet.

Viral video shows Jerel Haywood walking up to a friend's door last week and promptly getting bitten, in the face, by a snake.

The frightening ordeal was caught by a doorbell camera.

Haywood immediately implored his friend to take him to the hospital, fearing the snake could be venomous.

Luckily, it wasn't.

"I'm not a snake lover, never have been, never will be. To me, a snake is a snake. Poisonous or not, it's a snake," Haywood said.

Haywood was bitten right around his right eye.

He says he's sore, but is doing well after a round of antibiotics.

As for the snake, a neighbor ensured that snake won't be biting anyone else ever again.
