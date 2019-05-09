Man speaks out after being bitten in the face by snake

Viral video shows Jerel Haywood walking up to a friend's door last week and promptly getting bitten, in the face, by a snake.
The frightening ordeal was caught by a doorbell camera.
Haywood immediately implored his friend to take him to the hospital, fearing the snake could be venomous.
Luckily, it wasn't.
"I'm not a snake lover, never have been, never will be. To me, a snake is a snake. Poisonous or not, it's a snake," Haywood said.
Haywood was bitten right around his right eye.
He says he's sore, but is doing well after a round of antibiotics.
As for the snake, a neighbor ensured that snake won't be biting anyone else ever again.