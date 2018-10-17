PETS & ANIMALS

Massive 15-foot alligator Chubbs returns to Florida golf course

EMBED </>More Videos

Chubbs, estimated to be 15 feet long, became an internet sensation at the same golf course in 2016. (Sage Stryczny/Storyful)

PALMETTO, Fla. --
Chubbs, the massive alligator who went viral after he was spotted walking across a Florida golf course, is back again.

The alligator, estimated to be 15 feet long, strolled across the green at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida, on Friday, prompting players to whip out their cellphone cameras.

Chubbs first captured the internet's attention in May 2016 when he was spotted sauntering across the same golf course.

Despite the gator's massive size, he's not viewed as a threat to the players.

"He doesn't hurt anybody. He's got a giant reservoir to go to," Ken Powell, the club's general manager, told the media after a past Chubbs sighting.

SEE ALSO: Two-headed copperhead snake found slithering in Virginia flowerbed
EMBED More News Videos

A Woodbridge, Virginia, found the two-headed copperhead snake in her flowerbed. It eventually ended up at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, where experts conducted radiographs to learn more about the snake's anatomy

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsalligatoru.s. & worldfloridabuzzworthywhat's trending
PETS & ANIMALS
Wolf-like dog on the loose prompts alarm in North Wilmington
Officer rescues kitten from car
Therapy dogs visit breast cancer patients at Philly hospital
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Melania Trump speaks in Philly after emergency landing
No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M
Wolf-like dog on the loose prompts alarm in North Wilmington
Neighbors tried to rescue victims in deadly BurlCo fire
Mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
Video shows burglars combing through Philly family's home
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
Bus plows through highway median in suspected case of road rage
Show More
Target opens new small-format stores in Philadelphia area
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Police: Woman attempts fraud at Montco bank
Bucks Co. residents warned to watch for more possible explosives
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
More News