Pets & Animals

Massive ladybug swarm moving through SoCal

SAN DIEGO -- A swarm of ladybugs in San Diego County was so thick it registered as a mass on the National Weather Service's radar screens.

The large blob on the radar measured some 80 miles wide as the beetles migrated through the area, apparently headed in the direction of the Inland Empire.



"The large echo showing up on SoCal radar this evening is not precipitation, but actually a cloud of lady bugs termed a "bloom"," the weather service tweeted.

But experts said the bugs may not appear quite that concentrated to observers on the ground, as they are spread out through the sky and at different elevations.

According to the University of California Pest Management Program, this is a common time of year for ladybugs to migrate to higher elevations in search of food. Most species of the beetle are considered beneficial to agriculture as they feed on pests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diego countyriverside countysan bernardino countyswarminsect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Scattered Storms Tonight, Warm and Humid
Radnor school teacher charged with sexual assault
Philly couple tired of urine bottles being thrown at home
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 N.J. family members in Delaware
Police: Woman found dead near river along Kelly Drive
Fatal construction accident on Northeast Extension near Lansdale
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
Show More
Panel: Governor's staff botched sex assault claim response
4 people hurt after scaffold collapses in Burlington County
Arrest made after stabbing on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk
Worker freed after being trapped in trench in Chester County
City says it's working to stop illegal dumping
More TOP STORIES News