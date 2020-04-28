Karen Rogers introduces Action News viewers to Bella the puppy

Meteorologist Karen Rogers introduced the latest addition to her family to Action News viewers on Tuesday morning: Bella the puppy!The pup is a little over 8 weeks old and was a bit shy about being on camera.She is a lab mix.Karen and her family got Bella from a New Jersey shelter on Monday.It was Bella's first night at her new home and Karen said she was a crying a little bit.Her new family was taking turns sleeping by her crate.During the broadcast Bella wasn't too into Karen's forecast, she whimpered especially when Karen called for Thursday storms.But Karen said the puppy will enjoy when the weather warms up and she can play in the grass.This the family's fourth rescue dog."But we forgot how tiny they are at first," Karen told 6abc.com.Karen said viewers have given her advice on how to ease Bella's anxiety.Meanwhile, Karen said Lacey, who is around 9 years old, seems to be getting used to the new puppy, "but she doesn't like when we fuss over her!"For more information on adopting a pet of your own, visit these links: