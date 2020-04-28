Pets & Animals

Karen Rogers introduces Action News viewers to Bella the puppy

Meteorologist Karen Rogers introduced the latest addition to her family to Action News viewers on Tuesday morning: Bella the puppy!

The pup is a little over 8 weeks old and was a bit shy about being on camera.

She is a lab mix.

Karen and her family got Bella from a New Jersey shelter on Monday.

It was Bella's first night at her new home and Karen said she was a crying a little bit.

Her new family was taking turns sleeping by her crate.

During the broadcast Bella wasn't too into Karen's forecast, she whimpered especially when Karen called for Thursday storms.

But Karen said the puppy will enjoy when the weather warms up and she can play in the grass.

This the family's fourth rescue dog.

"But we forgot how tiny they are at first," Karen told 6abc.com.

Karen said viewers have given her advice on how to ease Bella's anxiety.

Meanwhile, Karen said Lacey, who is around 9 years old, seems to be getting used to the new puppy, "but she doesn't like when we fuss over her!"

For more information on adopting a pet of your own, visit these links:

https://www.adoptapet.com/
https://www.morrisanimalrefuge.org/
https://www.aspca.org/adopt-pet/find-shelter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsaction news morningspetsinstagram storiespuppypet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels flyover of Philly region today | See flight path
Sewers may hold better evidence on true spread of coronavirus
Pa. golf courses, marinas, private campgrounds allowed to reopen May 1
McNabb weighs in after Eagles draft Jalen Hurts
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
New Jersey governor unveils 6-part plan to reopen state
New North Philly testing site accepting all residents
Show More
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
AccuWeather: Milder, Nicer Today
Beloved Eagles fan 'Monty G' provides COVID-19 update
Jersey shore towns preparing for 'unconventional' summer season
Preparing for a new job market in a post-pandemic world
More TOP STORIES News