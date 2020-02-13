Meet three baby penguins born at Adventure Aquarium!

Guests can learn plenty about penguins upon entering the exhibit. But they may not know there is love in the air within the colony. In fact, there are five recommended pairs that aquarium biologists link up to procreate.
Last mating season, Adventure Aquarium was fortunate enough to have three baby penguins hatch their way into the world. Simon and Betti are siblings born to the same couple in early December 2019. Later that month, another pair welcomed Poppy, whose mother penguin was also born on the Camden Waterfront.
African Penguins are considered an endangered species. The aquarium's carefully monitored mating process is a local effort to contribute to the decreasing worldwide population.
Senior Biologist Jennifer Duffy tells us the penguins will make their way to the public exhibit once they learn to swim and become adapted to the environment. That will come in the next month or two, although the Aquarium never rushes the animals' development. By that time, the penguins might look more grown up, so, the only place you'll see them as babies is in our exclusive behind-the-scenes video!
For more information about the exhibit, or to stay updated on when these three newborns will meet the public, visit the Adventure Aquarium website.
ACROSS THE RIVER: Philadelphia's historic WWI ship celebrates 125th anniversary