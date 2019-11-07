Pets & Animals

MetLife working with rescue group to trap famed MNF black cat

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- There is new information about that black cat who stole the show at Monday night's Cowboys-Giants game.

MetLife stadium says it brought in a rescue group, PuppyKittyNYCity, to help with the search for the feline.

So far, humane traps have been placed throughout the stadium.

They added in a statement on Twitter that there are reports out there that the stadium houses and feeds some 300 cats and they say that is "simply not true."

However, the Meadowlands Racetrack has a trap, neuter, and release program in place and currently has 30 barn cats.



The famed black cat was seen dashing on the field forcing a delay of game.

It was eventually directed into the corner of the end zone and into the tunnel but was never found.

RELATED: Black cat runs on football field during Monday Night Football game
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalseast rutherfordmonday night footballanimal rescuecatsdallas cowboysnew york giants
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 10, shot in head while walking home from school: Police
Berks Co. woman accused of taking photos of dead nursing home residents
EXCLUSIVE: South Philly carjacking victim speaks, SUV used in robbery spree
Arrest made after driver fatally strikes man walking dog in Philly
Kenney announces plan to combat gun violence in Philly
AccuWeather: Late rain today, brief wet snow in the Poconos
Show More
Sen. Harris proposes new bill extending school hours
Teen suffering from possible vaping-related illness but had no symptoms
Montgomery County DA sues vaping company Juul
16-year-old among victims in Philly triple shooting
Attempted child luring reported in Upper Dublin Twp.
More TOP STORIES News