Milwaukee woman finds snake in her living room

Milwaukee woman finds snake in her living room. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on September 9, 2018.

A Milwaukee woman found quite an unexpected slithering surprise in her home.

A seven-foot-long boa constrictor had been hiding in her living room after it got loose.

Wildlife workers say snakes, even as big as this one, only need about six inches to slither into a new hiding space.

They are now trying to find the rightful owner.

If those efforts fail, they will find a good home for the snake.

Boa constrictors are non-venomous, but quite scary when you come across one.

