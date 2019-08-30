Pets & Animals

Miniature horse and goose need a forever home... together

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A miniature horse and goose are best buddies and spend their days together at the Bucks County, Pennsylvania SPCA.

Both are going to need forever homes, but there is a catch: they have to stay together.

Waffles, a six-year-old miniature horse, and the goose, Hemingway, were both rescued from the same farm.

That's perhaps what bonded the pair and why they seem to have each other's backs.

"When we go and give medicine, and Hemingway would get in the way and say, 'my buddy doesn't want that today," said Linda Reider of the SPCA.

The two are not ready to be adopted just yet.

But once they are, the information will be on the Bucks County SPCA's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvania newsanimal newsanimals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested, including father, after boy's 2018 subway death
Missing teen may be in danger, Philadelphia police say
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
AccuWeather: Check the Labor Day weekend forecast
Man survives being hit 5 times in drive-by shooting
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
Show More
Eagles fall to Jets 6-0 in final preseason game
Pa. man sent to prison for trafficking protected turtles
Child almost hit by car while getting off school bus
Woman falls asleep in car, wakes up on driveway; car missing
Upper Darby after school chaos may lead to arrests: Police
More TOP STORIES News