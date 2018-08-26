U.S. & WORLD

Minneapolis company offering 'fur-ternity' leave for those with new pets

EMBED </>More Videos

Minneapolis company offering 'fur-ternity' leave for those with new pets. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 26, 2018.

Bringing home a new pet can be a little stressful, in particular, if you are trying to house-train a puppy.

A Minneapolis company says it feels your pain, and has created a new perk for its employees.

The digital marketing firm, Nina Hale, allows those who bring home a new pet to work from home for a week.

The company's Executive Vice President says the idea came about when an employee asked for some flexibility when adopting a new pet.

The company says that the policy doesn't work for those with pets that require a cage or a tank, such as a fish.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldworkplace
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
8 dead after apartment fire in Chicago
Oprah launching line of healthy frozen pizzas
12-year-old boy gets around with help of special Star Wars wheelchair
IBM files patent for coffee-delivery drone
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Firefighters rescue horse trapped up to its torso in mud
Shelter Me: To Love A Canine
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
Philadelphia Zoo celebrates baby gorilla Amani's birthday
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County
Police search for missing endangered 6-year-old
Pittsburgh mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
VIDEO: 16 protesters arrested after clash with Philly police
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Southwest Philadelphia
Show More
Police investigate deadly shooting in Paulsboro, New Jersey
Pope hears the wounds of Ireland's abused, and vows to speak
Man shot in the hand in Grays Ferry
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter in California
Collection Underway for Yoga in Youth Detention Centers
More News