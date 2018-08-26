Minneapolis company offering 'fur-ternity' leave for those with new pets

Bringing home a new pet can be a little stressful, in particular, if you are trying to house-train a puppy.A Minneapolis company says it feels your pain, and has created a new perk for its employees.The digital marketing firm, Nina Hale, allows those who bring home a new pet to work from home for a week.The company's Executive Vice President says the idea came about when an employee asked for some flexibility when adopting a new pet.The company says that the policy doesn't work for those with pets that require a cage or a tank, such as a fish.------