Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County

Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

EAST GREENVILLE (WPVI) --
Residents in one Montgomery County town are a little bit on edge, and very much on the lookout.

Police in East Greenville say a seven-foot boa constrictor is on the loose.

No one seems to know where the huge snake has slithered off to, and everyone wants to avoid a surprise sighting.

The snake's name is Vinny, he is 10-years-old and weighs 40-50 pounds.

"He could be in a tree, in a drainage pipe, we're still hoping he's in the house," says the snakes owner.
However, he hasn't been spotted in his East Greenville home for four weeks.

The owner has even searched the neighborhood park, where an event was canceled out of caution that Vinny might be slithering feet from small children.

The East Greenville borough has residents on high alert after Vinny's owner reported him missing to police on Monday.

"Just knowing he can hide so well, under your shed, patio, deck. We can't go in people's backyards and search around," says his owner.

So far the search has proved fruitless, but Vinny's escape is all neighbors on the block are talking about.

"I just don't want it to squeeze me," says Kayleigh Shoop.
"It's kind of interesting, a little scary, but kind of fun," Yvonne Brown says.

"I don't understand why it's such a huge deal, it's not venomous," says Andrew Nundesser.

Vinny could be anywhere, so his owners and even police are asking if you see him, don't touch or even approach him. Just contact authorities.

