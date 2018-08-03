PETS & ANIMALS

Missing boa constrictor in Montgomery County found in owner's home

Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A missing boa constrictor, that had a Montgomery County community on edge since his disappearance, has been found.

As it turns out, Vinnie never left his house in East Greenville.

Police say the 7-foot-long, 40 to 50-pound boa constrictor has apparently been slithering around his own home for the past four weeks, sight unseen.

The sneaky reptile had the family fooled.

Neighbors and the owners can now rest easy.

