pets

Firefighters rescue dog from Darby Creek in Havertown, Pa.

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family dog is safe and dry thanks to some firefighters in Havertown, Delaware County.

The Havertown Police Department was called to Old West Chester Pike on Wednesday for the report of a dog in the water.

They were told Lila had been missing since Sunday.

Someone spotted her down a 20-foot embankment in Darby Creek.

Crews with the Manoa Fire Company responded to assist in the rescue. They used a rope system and ladder to carry the pup to safety.

A water team member put on PPE and retrieved the dog from the water.

The owners thank the firefighters saying Lila is doing well.

They say though she is very tired from her adventure.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshavertownwater rescuemissing dogpets
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
29-pound cat 'Lasagna' needs a family to help her slim down
6abc teams up with 1 Love 4 Animals for pet food giveaway
Beware of scammers tricking pet lovers online
Service dog training program seeks volunteers in Philly area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, woman injured in Ben Franklin Parkway crash
Breonna Taylor protesters shut down I-95, march through Philly
South Jersey drivers say E-ZPass defect resulted in big fines
Woman's burned body discovered in Chester
Feds investigating an issue concerning mail-in ballots in Luzerne County
16-year-old killed while watching street race at shopping center
15 shots fired in North Philly, victim critically injured
Show More
Man caught with gun in shoe at Philly airport: TSA
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Spotty Showers Saturday
Eagles, Bengals each look to avoid 0-3 starts
NJ lawmakers pass ban on plastic, paper carryout bags
HVAC employee recorded more girls in South Jersey: Prosecutor
More TOP STORIES News