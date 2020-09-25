Firefighters rescue dog from Darby Creek in Havertown, Pa.

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family dog is safe and dry thanks to some firefighters in Havertown, Delaware County.The Havertown Police Department was called to Old West Chester Pike on Wednesday for the report of a dog in the water.They were told Lila had been missing since Sunday.Someone spotted her down a 20-foot embankment in Darby Creek.Crews with the Manoa Fire Company responded to assist in the rescue. They used a rope system and ladder to carry the pup to safety.A water team member put on PPE and retrieved the dog from the water.The owners thank the firefighters saying Lila is doing well.They say though she is very tired from her adventure.