Pets & Animals

Mission continues to educate the public about invasive spotted lanternfly in Pennsylvania

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials continued their work to educate the public about the spotted lanternfly with a press conference in Philadelphia's Love Park.

On the heels of spotted lanternfly sightings throughout the city, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Fred Strathmeyer was joined by partners in the fight against this invasive species.

The mission: to explain why the spotted lanternfly is harmful and what people should do when they see the invasive insects.

"To help stop the spread of the spotted lanternfly, I encourage everyone to close all car windows when parked, and look before you leave, checking every part of your car. We need every Pennsylvanian to be vigilant and stand together in this fight. If spotted lanternflies are found in your yard or home, we encourage you to destroy them. They will not harm you, your pets or your house, but can be a real nuisance and can harm your plants and trees," said Strathmeyer.


EMBED More News Videos

Artist turns spotted lanternfly wings into jewelry. Becca Hendrickson has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on September 24, 2019.



Spotted lanternflies begin laying eggs in masses of 30 to 50, covered in a gray, mud-like substance, in late September or early October.

Egg masses may be found on any smooth, flat surface including trees, stones, playground equipment, patio furniture, or vehicles. Because egg masses can sometimes be hard to spot, they pose the greatest risk for accidental transport of spotted lanternflies to new areas.

In July of this year, when Governor Tom Wolf signed the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, it created the PA Rapid Response Account funded at $5 million. This account allows for a quick response to agricultural disasters, which includes $3 million for animal or plant health officials to utilize to contain an outbreak or threat, such as the spotted lanternfly.

Additionally, USDA recently dedicated more than $7.5 million in new funding to Pennsylvania's efforts.



Homeowners with questions about treatment, including approved sprays, can learn more through Penn State Extension at: http://extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly.

For more information on Spotted Lanternfly, visit: www.agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia newsspotted lanternfly
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Students eat marijuana-laced treats at Philly school
Philadelphia middle school teacher charged with child porn
Boil water advisory in effect for Trenton, neighboring townships
Hunting Park Recreation Center Worker Targeted in Attack
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan travels to Lambeau Field
6abc Sports Flash: Standouts in Eagles' win at Green Bay
Police: Children walking home from Delco schools confronted by men in cars
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice today, warm weekend
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
Skydiver killed after veering off course, slamming into big rig
Brazen suspects target YMCA patrons in Upper Darby
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
More TOP STORIES News