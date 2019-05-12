Pets & Animals

Mom chauffeurs baby opossums in adorable video after recovering from being hit by car

A mother opossum and her babies are adorably celebrating life and love this Mother's Day at an animal rescue center in California.

When they were first brought to WildCare in Santa Cruz, Calif., the medical staff says the mom and newborns were injured, likey hit by a car.

"Her babies were tiny newborns, about the size of jelly beans, upon intake," the center said.

Being that the babies were in their mother's pouch, they survived the impact of the car without injuries.

The mom, however, had a jaw fracture. So, "the decision was made to let her raise her babies at WildCare!"

In a video posted just before Mother's Day, it is clear they have all made an opawesome recovery.
