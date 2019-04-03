Pets & Animals

Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son

EMBED <>More Videos

The family says as she was trying to pry the animal's jaws open, she cried out to God for help.

LAKE COWICHAN, British Columbia -- A 7-year-old boy survived a cougar attack in Canada because his mother pried its jaw open.

Kevin Bromley said his son Zach was playing in the family's backyard when the small cougar leaped at him and tried dragging him away.

RELATED: Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
EMBED More News Videos

Wildlife officials say a man who fought off a young cougar on a northern Colorado trail killed the animal by choking it.



His mother Chelsea Bromley heard the commotion and charged at the animal. The family says as she was trying to pry the animal's jaws open, she cried out to God for help.

The animal soon released its grip and took off.

Zach is recovering with gash to his head, neck and arm. Conservation officers have euthanized the animal.

RELATED: Father missing after jumping into river to save 1-year-old son
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities have suspended the search for a 41-year-old man who jumped into a river to save his toddler son.



The cougar is also commonly known as the puma, mountain lion, panther or catamount.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmountain lion sightingrescueanimal newsanimal attacku.s. & worldcanada
TOP STORIES
Employee shot at during armed robbery at Delco Lukoil
Philadelphia considering fee for driving in parts of city
Booed by Nats fans, Harper hits homer in Phillies win
Flames burn through roof at South Jersey strip mall
Funeral for slain college student from NJ
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman to appear in court
AccuWeather: Fire Danger Alert
Show More
First sentences handed down in Penn State hazing case
Family, friends remember Samantha Josephson in Robbinsville
DA: 15-year-old shot friend twice following weekend dispute
Woman buys out entire Payless to donate to Nebraska flood victims
Serviceman killed in live-fire training, father died in '04 exercise
More TOP STORIES News