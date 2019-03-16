Pets & Animals

Mom rescues daughter after moose crashes through bedroom window

EMBED <>More Videos

A moose came crashing through the window of a family's home in Colorado.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colorado (WPVI) -- A mother rescued her 1-year-old daughter after an unexpected visitor came crashing through her bedroom window in Colorado.

A moose barged in through the window while the little girl was sleeping.

Her mother says she heard the glass shatter and ran into the room to save her child. Then she called police, who sent animal control to get the moose out.

Luckily the toddler only suffered minor cuts due to broken glass.

Animal control tranquilized the moose and pulled her out of the home.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimalschild rescue
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 wounded in after-hours club shooting in Camden
5 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Wynnefield home
Drunk driving suspected in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicles collide in Camden
Charges dropped against former Phillie Lenny Dykstra
After NZ attack, expert warns of "24/7 Klan rallies" on fringe websites
Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Show More
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
1 dead, 3 firefighters injured in Northeast Philadelphia house blaze
Man gets life term for killing estranged wife as son watched
Police: 2 men arrested for stealing auto parts in NE Philadelphia
Long road to recovery for injured firefighter
More TOP STORIES News