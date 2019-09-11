Pets & Animals

Most powerful electric eel species discovered by scientists

Scientists have identified two new species of electric eel and one of them is the most powerful yet.

Electrophorus Voltai lives in the Amazon rainforest and can produce up to 860 volts of electricity. That's considerably more than the previously most juiced-up eel, which tops out at 650 volts.

The Smithsonian's National Museum of National History says the two new eel species triple the known number.

It was previously thought that all electric eels belonged to the same species.

One researcher points out these fish can get up to eight feet long and if it took 250 years to find something so obvious, that probably means there are plenty of animals left to discover in the Amazon.

There are currently over 200 species of fish that can generate electricity, but most of them use it for things like navigation and communication. Only electric eels use it to hunt and for self-defense.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimalfishscience
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: US marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Spotted lanternflies spotted in Center City
Fmr. Abington teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship with student
Adopted! Best buds Waffles and Hemingway find forever home
Police charge naked man in NE Philadelphia car vandalism
Crystal meth overtaking heroin as drug of choice: Upper Darby police
Show More
Suspect wanted for 3 attempted abduction incidents in Philly
Police: Woman killed in drive-by shooting was likely an innocent victim
AccuWeather: Hot and humid today, a storm this evening
High school evacuated due to fumes in NE Philadelphia
South Jersey man accidentally grows world record cornstalk
More TOP STORIES News