feel good

Move over 'Pizza Rat,' Philadelphia has a 'Pizza Groundhog'

By and Jessica Gonzalez
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have had so many great Action News viewer videos over the past month or so, but we dare say... this may be the best.

You remember New York's famous "Pizza Rat"?

Well, move over... it's time to meet the "Pizza Groundhog!"

He's just munching away completely unfazed by Kristin Chalela Bagnell or her two dogs.

Kristin captured the little, or not so little guy, outside her home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section.

Kristin tells Action News the groundhog sat there for more than an hour, just casually munching away on that piece of pizza with no worries. All while dogs, Maggie and Moses, looked on.

We know he's definitely a Philly groundhog. He's got the attitude and he knows a good piece of pizza pie when he gets his hands on it.

Share your coronavirus story with Action News. CLICK HERE to learn more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiafunny videocoronavirusfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
COVID-19 survivor raises money for Food Bank of South Jersey
Camden native among top-rated centers in NFL Draft
Scott Hartnell helping Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation
Spring family helps elderly neighbors during COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 cases stabilize, but hospitalizations up in Philly
Pa. reports 584 coronavirus deaths; more than 25,300 cases
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wed.
NJ: 4K additional COVID-19 cases, 365 more deaths
Chase Utley surprises Penn doctor on MLB Network
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Ban on public access to Del. court facilities extended to May 14
Show More
Part of Delco medical shelter is heading to East Stroudsburg
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
Wildwood suffers setback on boardwalk repairs after powerful storm
World could face largest recession since Great Depression
Understanding the risky combination of diabetes and the coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News