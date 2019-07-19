Deep Blue, one of world's largest great white sharks, caught on camera feasting on whale carcass

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5095885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Deep Blue, a great white shark estimated to be approximately 20 feet long, might be in Hawaii. Divers spotted a large shark whose size and markings were said to resemble those of Deep Blue during a Jan. 15 excursion off Oahu's North Shore.