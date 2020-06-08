New sloth bear dads form bond at the Philly Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo celebrated the birth of a new baby sloth bear - Keematee.The new baby is being raised by its mother Kayla, but the father, Bhalu, is not part of the equation.Sloth bear fathers don't participate in the raising of their cubs and so he was separated from Keematee and Kayla upon birth.Balawat was in a similar situation at his home in the Cleveland Zoo. Both animals were social which is unusual for a bear and the two zoos decided to bring them together.They have formed a fast friendship and are now yard buddies at Philadelphia Zoo.3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104