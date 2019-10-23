New Jersey firefighters save woman's service dog passed out in car

BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman in South Jersey is thanking a group of firefighters for saving her service dog, Eva.Debbie Mazza says Eva's collar got stuck on her crate in the back of the car while driving along the White Horse Pike in Berlin, New Jersey recently.The puppy had passed out, so Mazza immediately called 911."When we walked up to the car we noticed that the dog's paw was intangled in the cage. It was in trouble and it was gasping for breath," said Chief Michael Kernan with the Berlin Borough Fire Company.Mazza received Eva as a service dog after she lost her daughter to melanoma last year.She's incredibly grateful for the firefighters' quick thinking to save her puppy."I remember saying to one of them...please don't let her die," recalled Mazza.On Tuesday night, Mazza brought Eva to see the Berlin Borough Fire Company, along with dinner as a thank you.