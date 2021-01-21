community journalist

NJ Policeman adopts puppy rescued by fellow officers

By
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- "Thor," a roughly three-month-old pit bull, is not your average rescue puppy.

"When we typically find a dog, usually they have tags on them or a chip," said Officer Matthew O'Hanlon. "We can take them to the local animal hospital and have the owner found pretty fast."

Little Thor was different. He was found roaming an industrial area of a business-heavy part of town with no identification. He did, however, have a nasty mark on his forehead.

"My fiance and I were looking to get a pitbull, and when you see a pit bull puppy with an injury, it's hard to pass up on," said Officer O'Hanlon.

Thor had been sent to Burlington County Animal Shelter for treatment. But Officer O'Hanlon had made up his mind. Since no one was coming forward to claim the puppy, he wanted to take him home. His last dog was a pit bull, and O'Hanlon says they are affectionate and loyal companions despite the stigma that surrounds them.

"Boy, it makes you feel good that you can help a little puppy like that go from whatever happened to him to now knowing how spoiled he's going to be for the rest of his life," he said.

Officer O'Hanlon, 26, is a three-year veteran of the police department.

"I like going to work, not knowing exactly what's going to happen," he said. "You name it, we deal with it whether it's a goose call, a deer call, obviously people, even when it's a dog."

It's a challenging career especially in the face of a pandemic, but Officer O'Hanlon says he always has family to lean on.

"I go to work, try to be as safe as possible, get home to see the family," he said. "Get home to see the puppy now."

RELATED: NJ couple cooks fresh gravy sauce for dogs

EMBED More News Videos

Javi Quinones started cooking homemade meals for his adopted dogs. Now, his famous "gravy sauce" has sparked a small business!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsburlington countycommunity journalistanimal rescuepetsinstagram storiesadoptionpolice officerfeel goodpet adoption
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
My Cookie Dealer delivers massive half-pound cookies
Philadelphians share hopes for next four years under President Biden
Father-daughter duo create custom wooden creations
Build-your-own donut at delicious New Jersey shop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as new head coach: sources
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
3 dead, several hurt in multiple shootings across Philadelphia
Federal ban on evictions extended through March
Local health leaders say COVID vaccine demand outweighs supply
Police, FBI investigating after shots fired into Democratic committee office
Pa. woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
Show More
$731M Powerball jackpot won in Maryland
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
The story behind Bernie Sanders' inauguration mittens
Ardmore radio host among those pardoned by Trump
Thieves targeting Philly convenience store gaming machines
More TOP STORIES News