North Carolina man reels in colossal catfish

A North Carolina man won't have to make up a story about the one who got away.The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce shared a picture of Kevin Moore's big catch on their Facebook page.Moore caught the massive catfish on Lake Tillery."Montgomery County is in the exact center of North Carolina with the Uwharrie National Forest making up nearly 15% of the county The area hosts the ACC, Men's Golf Championships each year. Lake Tillery, where the fish was caught, is about an hour from Raleigh, Charlotte and Greensboro," the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce told Action News.The fish was released back into the water, so it's still out there for the next fisherman.