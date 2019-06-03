Officer saves sleeping couple from rattlesnake

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WPVI) -- A Maury County, Tennessee deputy saved a sleeping couple from a rattlesnake slithering right near their heads.The unsuspecting couple was asleep on a dirt road when the deputy spotted the venomous snake, according to CNN."Don't move! There's a rattlesnake right next you," the deputy can be heard warning the couple.The man quickly gets up and runs off and the woman slowly follows.The couple is okay and ended up getting a ride home from the deputy.