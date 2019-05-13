Pets & Animals

Officers escort emu back home after it was found wandering streets in Phoenix

EMBED <>More Videos

Officers were seen escorting the emu off the streets.

PHOENIX, Arizona -- We think you'll find this story quite emu-sing.

The police department in Phoenix got a strange call on Sunday and when they arrived to 65th Street and Cactus Road, they found an emu on the loose.

Officers were able to catch the large bird and find the owner after it was posted on the department's Facebook page.

SEE ALSO: Donkey and emu develop special bond after owner abandons them

A nearby Scottsdale police officer helped them by holding on to the emu until the Phoenix officers were able to escort it back home.

RELATED: Peacock spotted roaming in Westchase neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

A woman heard cat-like noises on her way to work, but was surprised to see what was really making the noises.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarizonaviral videobuzzworthysocietybirdscaught on videou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reward posted in search for suspects in shooting of train conductor
Large fight breaks out at Norristown church carnival
PATCO cancels planned changes to Owl Service
Emotional Embiid 'can't explain' Game 7 loss
Surveillance photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive
Doris Day, legendary actress and singer, dies at 97
Show More
Get paid to live on luxury yachts and review them
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Cool, More Rain Today
Eagles single-game tickets on sale Tuesday
Supreme Court clears way for iPhone users to sue Apple
Missing Dartmouth College hiker from Collegeville located
More TOP STORIES News