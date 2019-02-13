PETS & ANIMALS

Officers rescue freezing dog tied to Long Island porch, feed her McDonald's

A distressed dog in Nassau County was saved by officers after being left in the cold winter weather.

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WPVI) --
A distressed dog on Long Island was saved by officers after being left in the cold winter weather.

WABC-TV reports, Nassau County police officers were called to an abandoned house on Warren Street on Tuesday for a dog that was left outside freezing and wet.

When police arrived, the officers found the dog terrified, hiding under a bush while being tied to the porch.

Officers reacted quickly and made a makeshift leash out of rope they found nearby. Using a blanket, they were able to gain the trust of the dog and were able to approach it safely.

The officers carried the dog to their warm police vehicle and gave her warm water.



"The way she was shaking was terrifying," said one of the officers. "It wasn't just how scared she was, it was how cold she was. And she was wet, covered in dirt, and crumpled up in a corner, just trying to shelter herself from the weather."

The dog appeared malnourished, so the officers brought the dog to McDonald's for a warm meal.

After eating, officers noticed the dog started to feel better and even began to wag her tail.
The officers transported the dog to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, where she was subsequently named Warren.

Anyone interested in adopting Warren should contact the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, located at 3320 Beltagh Avenue in Wantagh.

