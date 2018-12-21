Parents surprise daughter with shelter dog she had been caring for.

An Oklahoma girl received a very special early Christmas surprise from her parents.Hallee Fuqua was volunteering at the Humane Society in Stillwater, Oklahoma when she fell in love with a dog named Rambo.While working at the shelter during the weekend of December 15, Hallee had found out that Rambo had been adopted and she was heartbroken.Little did she know, the family that had adopted Rambo was her own.Hallee had been asking for a dog of her own every Christmas for the past few years, but her parents told her she had to wait until she graduated college first.Hallee's father, Lance, worked with the shelter to make Hallee's wish come true, and on December 16th they surprised her with the pup.------