HORNBEAK, Tenn. (WPVI) -- Captain Dan Bison, a Nigerian Dwarf goat, is all decked out to see the Fourth of July fireworks at his owner's home in Hornbeak, Tennessee.Donning a red, white and blue tie and hat, the patriotic goat got up close and personal with the camera to show off his outfit, which also included light-up glasses.