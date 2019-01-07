Shelter Me
Paws, The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society is celebrating the New Year by reflecting on 2018 successes and the hopes of finally making Philadelphia a no-kill city.
Paws Adoption Center
100 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
