Pennsylvania college offers pet-friendly dorm rooms

Dorm rooms on a Pennsylvania college campus have gone to the dogs, and that's not all.
Lock Haven University is opening its first, pet-friendly residence hall.
Dogs, cats, and small-caged animals will be welcome to stay with the students, but only one animal per room.
The new policy takes effect in the spring.
It's the first of it's kind among Pennsylvania's state-run colleges and universities.
