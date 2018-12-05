PETS & ANIMALS

PETA encourages people to stop using 'anti-animal language'

EMBED </>More Videos

If animal rights activists get their way, we'll soon be saying "bring home the tofu," not the bacon. (Credit: Twitter)

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is now encouraging the public to stop using popular idioms because they are considered "anti-animal language."

The organization said people should take the phrases that involve animals and make them more animal-friendly.

"Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here's how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations," PETA wrote in a tweet.



Some of its suggestions included "bring some the bagels" rather than bring home the bacon and "take the flower by the thorns" over take the bull by the horns.

After the tweet posted, Twitter users didn't hesitate to jump on the thread to comment their thoughts:





And one suggestion is making a few people raise an eyebrow.

PETA said people should use the phrase "feed two birds with one scone," even though bread products can be harmful to birds.

One user took it a step further saying birds probably wouldn't want to eat their own eggs.



However, some Twitter users suggested their own animal-positive phrases.



Despite the backlash, PETA isn't giving in.

"Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start 'bringing home the bagels' instead of the bacon," PETA said in another tweet.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsPETAtwitteranimaltrendingbuzzworthyu.s. & worldanimal rights
PETS & ANIMALS
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from storm drain
Massive rat chases NY subway agent out of station booth
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
NJ student acting as designated driver dies after crash with 'impaired' suspect
AccuWeather: Snow for South Jersey, possibly for Philly
Postal worker discovers 2 dead outside of Whitemarsh home
7 injured in Newark crash involving DART bus
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Brother of Eagles player Derek Barnett killed in hit-and-run
Philly named 'City of the Year' by GQ
Show More
President Trump to attend Army-Navy game in Philadelphia
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
No charges for Philly cop after fatal shooting; new video released
Action News Morning Update
Video shows dirt bikes, ATVs on Art Museum steps
More News