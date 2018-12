PETA encourages people to stop using 'anti-animal language'

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is now encouraging the public to stop using popular idioms because they are considered "anti-animal language."The organization said people should take the phrases that involve animals and make them more animal-friendly."Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here's how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations," PETA wrote in a tweet.Some of its suggestions included "bring some the bagels" rather than bring home the bacon and "take the flower by the thorns" over take the bull by the horns.After the tweet posted, Twitter users didn't hesitate to jump on the thread to comment their thoughts:And one suggestion is making a few people raise an eyebrow.PETA said people should use the phrase "feed two birds with one scone," even though bread products can be harmful to birds One user took it a step further saying birds probably wouldn't want to eat their own eggs.However, some Twitter users suggested their own animal-positive phrases.Despite the backlash, PETA isn't giving in."Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start 'bringing home the bagels' instead of the bacon," PETA said in another tweet.