Philadelphia conductor debuts music for PSPCA's homeless animals

Philadelphia conductor debuts playlist for PSPCA's homeless animals. Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on April 3, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It looks like the PSPCA, but doesn't sound like it.

Three hundred twenty-six tracks of classical compositions soothing the ears of felines and Fidos, created by none other than Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, best known for conducting the symphony.

"I started to make music for my cats, play music for when I was away, and I noticed how they changed," he said. "Instead of having this empty space, it's like a presence."

The 34-hour playlist is now on loop at the shelter playing opera to some of the Philadelphia Orchestra's recordings.

"It's a very personal playlist," said Nezet Seguin.

"It's a really unnatural place for these animals to be residing in for any length of time, so anything we can do to create a calmer space for them, they will be in a better state of mind," said Jonathan McDonnell, Director of Operations PSCPA.
