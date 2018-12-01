PETS & ANIMALS

Philadelphia SPCA investigating 3 cases of animal cruelty in 24 hours

Philadelphia SPCA investigating 3 cases of animal cruelty in 24 hours. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 1, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia SPCA is investigating three cases of animal cruelty to dogs in the span of 24 hours.

Two were on the same block, but unrelated.

Agents rescued a five-year-old emaciated pitbull named Samara on the 3900 block of M Street in North Philadelphia.

Another dog was found dead inside a filthy crate at M and Luzerne Streets.

On the 4800 block of North 15th Street, an owner surrendered an emaciated pitbull named "Mom Mom."

The SPCA says she is expected to recover.

------
More News