Philadelphia SPCA investigating 3 cases of animal cruelty in 24 hours

The Philadelphia SPCA is investigating three cases of animal cruelty to dogs in the span of 24 hours.Two were on the same block, but unrelated.Agents rescued a five-year-old emaciated pitbull named Samara on the 3900 block of M Street in North Philadelphia.Another dog was found dead inside a filthy crate at M and Luzerne Streets.On the 4800 block of North 15th Street, an owner surrendered an emaciated pitbull named "Mom Mom."The SPCA says she is expected to recover.------