Philadelphia Zoo's douc langur monkey, oldest and last in U.S., euthanized

Shutterstock image of a douc langur monkey.

PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia Zoo says a 21-year-old red-shanked douc langur monkey has been euthanized due to a serious decline in health.

The zoo says the female primate named Toi had a variety of age-related medical issues and was euthanized on Wednesday.

The zoo says Toi was the last of the species in any North American zoo, and one of the oldest red-shanked douc langurs ever in the U.S.

Douc langurs are among the most colorful of all primates. They're sometimes called the "costumed ape" for their extravagant appearance.

The Douc langur sports what looks like red "stockings," white forearm length "gloves" and black hands and feet. Its golden face is framed by a white ruff and its eyelids are light blue.

Douc langurs are found in the rainforests of Vietnam and Laos and are considered endangered.
