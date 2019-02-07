PETS & ANIMALS

Philly coffee shop helping homeless animals find forever homes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia coffee shop is trying to help homeless animals find forever homes.

ReAnimator Coffee, who sold the popular Eagles-themed "Foles-Gers" blend last year, is now selling a "Puppy Love Blend'' which aims to help furry friends in need.

The coffee shop says they are teaming up with the Pennsylvania Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) to help homeless animals get the veterinary help they need, and to ultimately help them find forever homes.

"Puppy Love Blend" features the flavors of sugar cookie, almond and gentle stone fruit.

The coffee will be on sale through Valentine's Day for $19. Proceeds from each bag will go to the PSPCA.
