Meet the "Lion King" at the Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- The Lion King roars into theaters this Friday, and its African savannah setting known as the "Pride Lands" may be closer than you think!

Action News Community Journalist Matteo takes a safari through the Philadelphia Zoo to meet our city's very own "Lion King."

Makini and Tajiri, born 2009 and 2010 respectively, are the pair of lions living at the Philadelphia Zoo. Lions are known as social cats in contrast to other wild felines. To learn more about the lions, visit their site.

To learn more about Disney's initiative to "Protect the Pride," click here.
