PETS & ANIMALS

Pittsburgh animal rescue rescues their 10,000th animal

EMBED </>More Videos

Pittsburgh animal rescue rescues their 10,000th animal. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on March 3, 2019.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WPVI) --
An animal rescue team in Pennsylvania is celebrating a wonderful milestone.

They've saved their 10,000th animal!

This weekend, the group that's housed in Pittsburgh took in more than 25 dogs, marking the achievement.

The dogs, all in danger of being euthanized, were flown to Pittsburgh from Kentucky.

All of them will be given a second chance to find a home.

"It seems the star of the day is Willow, she was attacked by a coyote a few weeks ago and found, and she's finally medically cleared to make the trip up here today and she's gonna come and live in a foster home with us until she finds the right family to go and spend forever with," says Krystal Soukup of Bridge To Home Animal Rescue.

For now, the dogs will remain at several rescue homes throughout the area.

Eventually, they will be put up for adoption.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspennsylvania newsanimal rescue
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Workers save wolf they thought was a dog from icy river
Shelter Me: The Schuylkill Center Wildlife Clinic
President George H.W. Bush's former service dog Sully begins new job
Wildlife officials find 700-pound gator in Southwest Georgia
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning
People throughout the Delaware Valley are prepping for snow, again
Amtrak announces cancellations ahead of snowstorm
Man shot and wounded in restaurant parking lot in Bristol
Child dies after being pulled from hotel pool in Delaware County
22-year-old man critical after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia
Newspaper: $600,000 fine imposed on nursing home after outbreak
Roads are dry for now, but snow is heading our way
Show More
Car rolls down embankment in Fairmount Park
Suspect sought for credit union robbery in Philadelphia
Bryce Harper joins the Philadelphia Phillies
Fans line up to get the new Bryce Harper jersey
New Orleans police: 2 killed, 6 injured after car hits crowd
More News