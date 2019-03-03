Pittsburgh animal rescue rescues their 10,000th animal

An animal rescue team in Pennsylvania is celebrating a wonderful milestone.They've saved their 10,000th animal!This weekend, the group that's housed in Pittsburgh took in more than 25 dogs, marking the achievement.The dogs, all in danger of being euthanized, were flown to Pittsburgh from Kentucky.All of them will be given a second chance to find a home."It seems the star of the day is Willow, she was attacked by a coyote a few weeks ago and found, and she's finally medically cleared to make the trip up here today and she's gonna come and live in a foster home with us until she finds the right family to go and spend forever with," says Krystal Soukup of Bridge To Home Animal Rescue.For now, the dogs will remain at several rescue homes throughout the area.Eventually, they will be put up for adoption.------