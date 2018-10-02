Police chase runaway cows in Georgia

Police in Georgia went on an unusual chase- they had to round up a herd of cows that got loose.
About 70 cattle went on the lam after the tractor-trailer that was hauling them overturned on an interstate.
One officer was knocked over by a running cow.
Authorities tried to use portable barricades in their efforts to corral the runaway cattle.
Eventually, they caught up with all but two of them.
