Police department in PA welcomes new comfort dog

A police department in Pittsburgh, PA introduces an adorable new recruit - a comfort dog named Zane.

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WPVI) -- The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police welcomed an adorable new recruit to their department.

According to Storyful, a nine-week-old golden retriever puppy by the name of Zane joined the force as a comfort dog.

"Unlike the bureau's other working dogs who can't be pet, Zane will be pivotal in helping calm victims of violent crime during interviews, as well as during critical incidents and events," the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police wrote.

According to a video they shared on Facebook, Zane still has some more training to complete before he can be sworn in and receive his official badge.
